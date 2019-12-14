How Mumbai's IIDE campus is creating influencers, preparing marketeers

Karan Shah, 27, has the gift of the gab. It is when he appears before a group of students or is asked to address any audience that Shah is at his best. He was only 18 when he cottoned on to this.

To earn some extra money, Shah was working with a financial services company in Mumbai where his job was to sell demat accounts. After two months of cold calling and no new accounts being opened, Shah decided to try a different strategy. He went to his college campus (NMIMS) and announced to the students that he was offering a weekend course in cracking the stock markets. He roped in an ...