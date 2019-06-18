HP TET admit card 2019 released for June session; steps to download

-
HPBOSE today released the admit card for Himachal Pradesh TET 2019 June session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.
The HP TET 2019 admit card for various teaching disciplines Arts, non-Medical, Medical, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu has been released. The admit card has been released online.
HP TET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Go to the official website, hpbose.org.. Click on the link AP PGECET 2019
Step 2: Click on the link TET (June 2019), you will be redirected to a new page
Step 3: Click on the link available on the page which says ‘Click here to Download Admit Cards (JBT/L.T/SHASTRI/TGT (Non-Medical)) TET-JUNE 2019’
Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth
Step5: Click on submit button to proceed
Step6: HP TET Admit Card 2019 will apppear on the screen
Step 7: Download the soft copy and take a printout