HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh board to announce results soon

HPBOSE Result 2022: The board will declare the results for Class 10 exams soon. The Board of School (HPBOSE) is yet to officially declare the date and time of when the HPBOSE will be announced. After the announcement, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of HP board, at hpbose.org.

Students can check and download HPBOSE by logging in the website using their credentials, which will include their registration number or admit card number.

Candidates must note that the Board will not issue a separate mark sheet for Term 2 exams, the HPBOSE will declare the Himachal Pradesh board's 10th final result, which will be formulated based on the consolidated performance of students in Term 1 and Term 2.

Nearly 116,000 students are waiting for their HP Board 2022 as the HPBOSE has still not made any official announcement regarding the results date and time. However, many reports said that the Himachal Pradesh board is expected to declare the Class 10 results on Monday, June 27, 2022.

HP board officials have said that the results will be declared next week but a confirmed announcement has not been made yet.

The exams for HPBOSE class 10 were held from March 26 to April 13 this year.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 once declared:

Step 1: Go to the official website on the Himachal board, i.e., hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on 'HPBOSE 10th result' link at the homepage

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Your results will now be displayed on the home screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference