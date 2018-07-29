ICAI CA intermediate 2018 result out; check your score at icaiexam.icai.org

2018: Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) today, July 29 2018. The result will be available on ICAI's official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The CA aspirants can also check their score at caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.



For the 2018 direct link, click here

Along with the CA result, the all-India merit list (up to the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination) will also be made available.

Also, candidates can use the SMS facility to check their results. In addition to this, results will be sent to respective candidates on their registered email addresses.

Here's how candidates can check their result for both old and new courses via SMS

Candidates have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

How to check 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the ICAI official website: icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'continue to examination website' or click on the link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and PIN or Registration number and click on view results

Step 4: Your CA intermediate result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take print out for future reference