ICMAI CMA rank list 2023 released, check complete details

The Cost Management and (CMA) rank list 2023 for intermediate and final course candidates was released yesterday on March 22, 2023, by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) online. The first four toppers of the CMA Rank List 2023 are male, while the fifth is female. Abhijith A got the first position in the CMA final exam, and Mohit Sukhani was first in the CMA Intermediate exam in December 2022.

The CMA rank list for 2023 can be found on the official website at .in. At 5:30 p.m., the ICMAI released the CMA results for an intermediate and final course. Using the identification numbers, candidates can check and download their CMA December 2022 scorecards.

ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023: Topper's list

The toppers' names, registration numbers, cities, and serial numbers are listed on the ICMAI CMA rank list. Mohit Sukhan topped the CMA Toppers lists, followed by Akshay Dilip Jain and Siva Reddy Sanikommu.

See the full list below: