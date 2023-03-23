JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education Â» News

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Farmer's daughter tops Science stream

IIT Kanpur signs MOU with Univ of California for collaborative research
Business Standard

ICMAI CMA rank list 2023 released, check complete details

In the ICMAI CMA rank list 2023, the first four candidates topped are males and the fifth one is a female

Topics
ICMAI | exam results | Accounting

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023 Releases
ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023 Releases
The Cost Management and Accounting (CMA) rank list 2023 for intermediate and final course candidates was released yesterday on March 22, 2023, by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) online. The first four toppers of the ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023 are male, while the fifth is female. Abhijith A got the first position in the CMA final exam, and Mohit Sukhani was first in the ICMAI CMA Intermediate exam in December 2022.

The CMA rank list for 2023 can be found on the official website at icmai.in. At 5:30 p.m., the ICMAI released the CMA results for an intermediate and final course. Using the identification numbers, candidates can check and download their CMA December 2022 scorecards.

ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023: Topper's list

The toppers' names, registration numbers, cities, and serial numbers are listed on the ICMAI CMA rank list. Mohit Sukhan topped the CMA Toppers lists, followed by Akshay Dilip Jain and Siva Reddy Sanikommu.

See the full list below:

Rank Candidate’s name City
1 Mohit Sukhani Jaipur
2 Akshay Dilip Jain Mumbai
3 Siva Reddy Sanikommu Guntur
4 Abdul Qadir K A Chennai
5 Bahula Sathyamurthy Chennai
6 Chodavarapu Aditya Bharadwaj Bangalore
7 Subhashini R Chennai
8 Vikash Kumar Poddar Kolkata
9 Shalini G Chennai
10 Himanshu Kapoor Patiala
ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023: Final list The first four toppers on the ICMAI final rank list are male. Kanhaiya Kumar and Neel Koresh Christian came in second and third, respectively. The complete CMA list can be found below:
Rank Candidate’s name City
1 Abhijith A Neyveli
2 Kanhaiya Kumar Dhanbad
3 Neel Koresh Christian Ahmedabad
4 Mohit Patiala
5 Pradeep C R Chennai
6 Hetvi Bhavesh Adhikari Adipur-Kutch
7 Vishal Jain Delhi
8 Deepak Jain Kankariya Guntur
9 Jaykumar Pravinbhai Chauhan Baroda
10 Prerna Dhanbad

CMA Results 2022: December

Earlier, the CMA December 2022 results were made public by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). The CMA results for the Intermediate and Final courses for December 2022 can be viewed online by candidates. They can use the identification number to check the CMA results. On January 31, the CMA December 2022 Foundation exam results were made public. Every year, the CMA exam is given in June and December.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY