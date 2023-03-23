ICMAI CMA rank list 2023 released, check complete details

-
The CMA rank list for 2023 can be found on the official website at icmai.in. At 5:30 p.m., the ICMAI released the CMA results for an intermediate and final course. Using the identification numbers, candidates can check and download their CMA December 2022 scorecards.
ICMAI CMA Rank List 2023: Topper's list
The toppers' names, registration numbers, cities, and serial numbers are listed on the ICMAI CMA rank list. Mohit Sukhan topped the CMA Toppers lists, followed by Akshay Dilip Jain and Siva Reddy Sanikommu.
See the full list below:
CMA Results 2022: DecemberEarlier, the CMA December 2022 results were made public by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). The CMA results for the Intermediate and Final courses for December 2022 can be viewed online by candidates. They can use the identification number to check the CMA results. On January 31, the CMA December 2022 Foundation exam results were made public. Every year, the CMA exam is given in June and December.
