ICSI June Results: Executive results declared, Foundation results soon

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) results for CS June exams will be announced on Wednesday. The CS June will be announced on the official website, icsi.edu.

The results for the Professional exam result were declared at 11 am and Executive programme have been declared at 2 pm. While results for CS Foundation programme, will be declared at 4 pm.

Candidates will be able to check their results along with the individual subject-wise break-up of marks.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive results has been declared for both old and new syllabi

The institute said Foundation and Executive programme students will receive only digital mark statements while Professional programme students will receive hard copies of the result-cum-mark statements, which will be sent to the registered addresses of students.

Candidates are advised to reach out to Institute of Company Secretaries of India at exam@icsi.edu if they don’t receive their mark sheets within 30 days.

The subsequent examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme as per both old and new syllabus would be held from December 21 to December 30, 2021. The online registration for the examination would begin from October 14, 2021, onward.