IGNOU extends last date of registration to Sept 30, apply at ignou.ac.in

admissions 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration for admission to September 30, 2019 academic programmes offered by the university under the July 2019 cycle. Candidates can apply for admissions to Masters (except MCA and MTTM), Bachelors (except BCA) and diploma courses till September 30, 2019 on IGNOU's official website - ac.in - and submit the application form 2019.

IGNOU holds the admission pocess in January and July every year. This year, the last date to send applications for admissions has been extended to September 30 for the July admission cycle. The varsity offers Bachelors, Certificate, Diploma, Masters and post-graduate diploma courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) format.

Those registering for the first time can create their user ID, fill in the online application form and pay the fees through net banking, debit card or credit card. IGNOU will review all submitted applications and documents and release identity cards for students eligible for IGNOU admission 2019.

Steps to apply for IGNOU July admission 2019

Visit the IGNOU official website on ignou.ac.in

Click on ‘Register Online’

Fill your personal, programme, qualification, course, and correspondence details

Upload scanned documents of photograph, signature, age proof, Educational Qualification, Experience Certificate

Pay programme fee through debit/credit card or net banking

Once you have uploaded the document, click on ‘NEXT’ to get the form preview option.

Save and take a printout of your form for future reference

In a first, IGNOU has launched a certificate programme in yoga that would commence from July session. IGNOU's School of Health Sciences (SOHS) launched the programme under which the learner shall understand the basic principles and practice of yoga. A student who has passed Class XII from any recognized board is eligible for the programme. The medium of instruction will be English and the minimum duration of the course is six months.

About IGNOU



The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.