IGNOU final year exams 2020 to be conducted in Sept: All you need to know

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct June end-term examinations for final year or final semester students of Master Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Post-Graduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes in the first week of September. The decision has been made in accordance with the revised UGC guidelines and notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its revised guidelines asked the universities across the country to conduct the final year or final semester examinations by September-end this year.

“Accordingly, only those students of Master’s, Bachelors, PG Diploma/Diploma and Certificate Programmes who have registered for the final year/ semester of their Programme, were eligible to appear in TEE, June 2020 and have submitted the Examination Form (for TEE June 2020) are to appear in the TEE to be conducted in September 2020,” reads the official notification.

The varsity has also said that the last date of filling examination forms for TEE to be held from the first week of September is July 31, 2020.





earlier postponed the June 2020 term-end examinations in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of

"The exams were originally scheduled to held from June 1, 2020. The new dates for exams will be decided later taking cognisance of the situation and the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance," said Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor said on May 4.

What if students cannot appear for the exam?

The students who will not be able to appear in the examination due to the covid-19 pandemic will be given an opportunity to appear in TEE to be held in December 2020.

About IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 and has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.