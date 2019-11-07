IIM-A concludes summer placements; Microsoft makes highest number of offers

The third cluster of the summer placement process for the PGP class of 2020 at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad concluded with making the highest number of offers at eight.

Unlike the day system of placement process followed by other B-schools, IIM-A follows the cluster system where one or more cohorts of sectors are invited together with the process spread across 3-4 days with intervals.

Over 40 firms participated in the third cluster, comprising eight cohorts or sectors. These included BFSI, consumer technology, core manufacturing & infrastructure, enterprise tech, food & dairy, analytics & IT consulting, pharma & healthcare, renewable energy & green tech.

While was the top recruiter with eight offers in the third cluster, the BFSI cohort saw FinIQ extend six offers. The consumer tech cohort comprised firms like Adobe, Ola Cabs, OLX and Uber while core manufacturing & infrastructure cohort included firms like Bajaj Auto, Consulting Engineers Group and Vedanta.

In the enterprise tech cohort, recruiters like Intel and Sprinklr extended offers whereas Boehringer Ingelheim, Emcure Pharma, Indegene and Stryker were part of the pharma and healthcare cohort. The third cluster also saw renewable energy and green tech firms like cohort Amplus Solar, LEC Australia and ReNew Power participate in the summer placement process.

Earlier, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) had emerged as the top recruiter with 23 offers in Cluster 1 while HUL had made the highest number of offers at 14 in Cluster 2 of the summer placement process.

While 70 firms visited in the first cluster held on November 1, another 50 participated in the second cluster held on November 4.

Cluster 1 of the summer placement process at IIM-A comprised of five cohorts of sectors including advisory consulting, investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.

In the second cluster, recruiters from six cohorts visited including those from advertising & media, consumer electronics, consumer goods, consumer services, general management and leadership, and retail B2B & B2C.