IIM-A sees 36% jump in maximum domestic salary in 2018 placements

The final placements of its flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) of the 2018 batch at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) saw a 35.84 per cent jump in the maximum domestic compensation package offered, against 10 per cent growth last year.

Referred to as the maximum earning potential (MEP), the highest domestic package stood at Rs 7.2 million this year, against Rs 5.3 million last year, according to the audited placement report put up by IIM-A. However, the maximum international package or MEP in terms of dollars fell by 22.08 per cent to $99,172, down from ...