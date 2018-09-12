IIM Calcutta climbs 5 places in FT Masters in Management Rankings 2018

Flagship two-year post graduate programmes of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Calcutta (IIM-C) improved their rankings, while maintained its spot in the latest Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MIM) Ranking 2018.

From 21st position last year, has jumped two places to rank at 19th this year in FT MIM Rankings, while climbed five places from 28th last year to 23rd this year. continued to be ranked at 26th place, same as last year.

The FT Masters in Management 2018 ranking is based on a relative assessment of the world’s top pre-experience degrees in general management, calculated according to data provided by schools and alumni. For the first time since its launch in 2005, the ranking has reached the milestone of 100 schools, as the MiM degree continues to grow in popularity worldwide.

Since most of the two year post graduate programmes run by IIMs and other B-schools are open for candidates with, or without experience, the same are eligible for the FT Masters in Management rankings. The ranking is based on data collected from two surveys: one of the participating business schools and the other of alumni who graduated three years ago - the class of 2015.

Commenting on the ranking performance, Prashant Mishra, Dean of New Initiatives & External Relations, said, "We are happy that our efforts towards continuous improvement in our overall efforts are being acknowledged by international agencies and is positively reflected in our international standing."

According to IIM Calcutta, based on the 2015 graduates' ratings of their own programme, subject-wise, the premier B-school has been ranked first in Economics and seventh in Finance as subjects being taught at the business schools.

"Keeping internalisation in focus, is committed to offer best management education in the country. The academic infrastructure, sports facilities and all other possible areas of resources have gained substantially and as per the world standard to attract more and more international students. Our alliance with CEMS and ESCP Europe have paved the way to garner double degree programme a success," the institute stated in an official communique.