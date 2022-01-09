IIM Indore wraps up final placements with highest package of Rs 49 lakh

-
The highest package offered on campus stood at Rs 49 lakh this year even as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore concluded the final placement process for its two-year flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP) and 5-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM).
Placing all of the 572 participating candidates from the two programmes, IIM Indore saw the average package also rise by six per cent compared to last year to stand at Rs 25.01 lakh.
The top 100 students bagged packages averaging Rs 37.95 lakh and for the top 200 students compensation averaged Rs 32.75 lakh. The institute’s median package also increased by 6.6 per cent to reach a record Rs 24.09 lakh.
A total of over 180 recruiters offered roles to IIM Indore’s batch of 2022, including more than 30 new recruiters. Of these, consulting domain led the pack at 31 per cent of offers, followed by finance (20 percent), sales and marketing (18 per cent), general management (16 per cent) and IT/Analytics (15 percent).
In consulting domain, elite recruiters included Accenture Strategy, Acuvon Consulting, Avalon Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Everest Group, Ernst & Young, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Redseer Consulting, among others.
Sales & Marketing domain witnessed a significant number of new companies at the campus including but not limited to Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, BMW, Cisco, Country Delight, Dabur, Diageo, Grasim Paints, GSK Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Hexaware, L'Oreal, Marico, More Retail, MX Player, Samsung, Tata Steel, Titan, Whirlpool, Xiaomi.
Recruiters for finance roles included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Indus Valley Partners, JP Morgan Chase & Company, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Piramal Group, and Yes Bank, among others.
Companies offering IT & Data Analytics roles included Amazon, American Express, Capgemini Chrysalis, Cipla, Cognizant, EXL, General Electric, Google, IBM, IQVIA, MakeMyTrip, Matrimony, NPCI, Paytm, PharmEasy, PhonePe, Shopee, Unacademy, Walmart, Wipro and ZebPay, among others.
Whereas general management, HR, and operations roles were extended by firms like ACT Fibernet, Amway, Axis Bank, Biocon, Capgemini ELITE, Garena, Indus Towers, Jindal Steel Works Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Mahindra, Max Life Insurance, OYO, Reliance Industries Limited, Salesforce, Tech Mahindra, Times Internet and Udaan, among others.
Commenting on the placements, IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai stated that the placements were a result of the institute's endeavor to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards.
