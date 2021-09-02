IIM Kozhikode announces 50 supernumerary MBA seats for foreign students

In keeping with its efforts to enhance campus diversity, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced 50 supernumerary seats for international students in its three full time

While 30 seats have been announced for the flagship MBA post graduate programme (PGP), 10 seats each have been offered for post graduate programme in finance (PGP-F) and post graduate programme in liberal studies and management (PGP LSM). The institute has defined 'international candidates' to refer Indian nationals residing outside India or foreign nationals with valid passport or travel documents residing outside India.

Admission to the supernumerary seats will be for candidates with a graduate degree or equivalent in any discipline (with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA) and will be through valid CAT/GRE/GMAT scores along with TOEFL. The process for admission will be completed in two academic cycles closing on September 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022. The application fee is $10 and will be waived for all those who have Study-in-India registration.

Commenting on the move, institute director Debashis Chatterjee said that diversity has always been the pivot around which IIM-K has successfully reshaped management in the country. "Our Institute mission of ‘Globalizing Indian Thought’ closely aligns with the Government of India’s thrust towards ‘Study in India’ programme, which in turn, has received a massive boost since the introduction of National Policy 2020," said Chatterjee.

Moreover, has introduced a special scholarship scheme which earmarks three grants for every 10 students, enrolled through the drive.

The total fee for the two-year programme has been set at USD 30,000 and the enrolling candidates will have an all-resource access permissible stay in the campus including joining the international exchange programme, as for the in-country PGP (MBA) students.

Scholarships to eligible candidates will be granted by the respective committee of the institute, considering their past academic record, interview performance, their academic progress and overall conduct in the institute.