IIM Lucknow earns prestigious global accreditation for B-schools

Putting another feather in its cap, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow has earned the prestigious AACSB International Accreditation for global network of B-schools.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide. It boasts of over 1,700 member organisations and 840 accredited business schools worldwide.

“We are delighted to receive the prestigious accreditation from AACSB, recognising us amongst global premiere institutions. It enhances IIM Lucknow’s commitment to remain a leading business school providing socially conscious and globally relevant thought leadership,” Institute director Archana Shukla said.

“This accreditation further reinforces our commitment towards sustaining the quality and rigour in all our activities. I am confident that AACSB accreditation would strengthen our international linkages and provide newer collaborative opportunities globally,” she added.

According to IIM Lucknow, the AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business globally and, as a result, has been earned by only 5 per cent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor’s level or higher.

“AACSB accreditation recognises institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning,” AACSB International executive vice president and chief accreditation officer Stephanie M Bryant said.

AACSB accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services.

These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

“IIM Lucknow’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication —not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” Bryant said and observed that today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of IIM-L to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.

“The accreditation is a result of our sustained effort to establish world class processes and we are thankful to the AACSB peer review team which helped us streamline system better with insightful feedback,” said Indranil Biswas, IIM-L professor in charge International Accreditation.