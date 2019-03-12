IIM-Nagpur gets 100% placement, highest package at Rs 20 lakh

One of the first among the third-generation (IIMs) to achieve 100 per cent placement, IIM-Nagpur saw consulting firms lead the final placement process, making 37 per cent of the 56 offers.

IIM-Nagpur has placed all of its third batch of 55 students enrolled in its flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP 2017-19). The B-school saw over 40 recruiters, including several first-timers, making offers during the process. Firms from sectors such as analytics, e-commerce, FMCD, IT and manufacturing, were the next in line. Together, these sectors recruited over 70 per cent of the batch.

Consulting firms, such as Deloitte, led placements, apart from other prominent recruiters like MuSigma, Berger Paints, VGuard, Schi­ndler, Sutherland Global, GroupM, Decimal Point Anal­ytics, ValueLabs, JK Techno­soft, FSS Global, and Aspect Ratio Data. Start-ups such as Moglix, Build Supply, Fortigo, Jigserv Digital also made multiple offers at the campus.

The final placement at IIM-Nagpur also saw the highest domestic package offered at Rs 20 lakh, while the average was Rs 12.35 lakh. Further, the average package offered for the top 10 per cent and first quartile of the batch was Rs 17.48 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh, respectively, and the median package was Rs 12 lakh.

Director of IIM-Nagpur L S Murty said, “This year, too, our graduating batch found challenging careers openings of their choice from the campus. I am very appreciative of the industry for their continued trust in us.”

With inputs from PTI