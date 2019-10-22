IISc starts mid-year PhD admissions 2019: Check eligibility, steps to apply

-
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Banglore, has started its mid-year PhD admissions on its official website iisc.ac.in. The institute has invited applications for admission to research (PhD) programme and PhD external registration programme (ERP).
IISc will hold the interview rounds for shortlisting candidates on November 18 and 19, according to the official notification available on the website.
Direct link to read the IISc mid-year admissions 2019 notification
Interested candidates have time until October 31, 2019, to apply for the PhD programmes for which applications have been invited. The new session at IISc for selected candidates will begin from January 1, 2020.
In addition to the minimum qualification, candidates need to have qualified Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or National Eligibility Test (NET).
Steps to apply for IISc admissions 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Point on "Admissions" in the top panel and click on "mid-year admissions 2019"
Step 3: Click on the admission link after reading the instructions
Step 4: Select the programme you want to apply for
Step 5: Click on ‘click here’ next to the new user to register box
Step 6: Register yourself
Step 7: Fill the application form and upload the asked documents
Step 8: Make payment
Participating Departments:
Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science and Automation, Computational and Data Sciences, Electrical Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Systems Engineering, Instrumentation and Applied Physics, Inorganic & Physical Chemistry, Materials Engineering, Materials Research, Mechanical Engineering, Nanoscience and Engineering, Physics, and Product Design and Manufacturing.