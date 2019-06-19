IIT-Bombay best-ranked Indian institute globally at 152nd position

The (IIT)-Bombay has improved its rank in the QS World University Rankings’ 2020 edition by 10 places to emerge as the 152nd best global institute — extending its lead over to 30 places.

slipped 10 places to end at the 182nd rank but emerged as the second-best ranking institute from India — replacing Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. IISc Bangalore lost 14 places and ended at the 184th place. These are the only three institutions that have managed berths in the top 200 list.

Sonipat-based is the only new entrant in the list this year. Founded in 2009, the private university is one of the youngest to enter the top 1,000 list. It ranked between 751 and 800 in the global list and, consequently, is now the 14th best institute in the country.

“It is a moment of pride for India, as one of its youngest universities has made a remarkable entry into the global league tables,” said Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director - MENA & South Asia, QS (Quacquarelli Symonds).

QS Global University Rankings is one of two most sought after for educational institutes globally. Launched in 2004 in collaboration with Times Higher Education, the two parted ways in 2010. Since then both London-based QS Group and Times Higher come up with separate yearly rankings.

In total, 23 educational institutions from India have featured in the broader list of top 1,000, with nine in the top 500. Of 23, only four have managed to improve their ranks.