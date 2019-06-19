IIT-Bombay best-ranked Indian institute globally at 152nd position

-
ALSO READ
IIT Indore pips older peers to feature in top 50 Asia University Rankings
More Indian varsities in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2019
Campus placement at IIT Madras up 15%, job offers at an all time high
IIT Kanpur to set up dedicated AI research unit, fortify undergrad courses
India improves score at Times' 2019 university rankings; now 25 in top 200
-
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay has improved its rank in the QS World University Rankings’ 2020 edition by 10 places to emerge as the 152nd best global institute — extending its lead over IIT-Delhi to 30 places.
IIT-Delhi slipped 10 places to end at the 182nd rank but emerged as the second-best ranking institute from India — replacing Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. IISc Bangalore lost 14 places and ended at the 184th place. These are the only three institutions that have managed berths in the top 200 list.
Sonipat-based OP Jindal Global University is the only new entrant in the list this year. Founded in 2009, the private university is one of the youngest to enter the top 1,000 list. It ranked between 751 and 800 in the global list and, consequently, is now the 14th best institute in the country.
“It is a moment of pride for India, as one of its youngest universities has made a remarkable entry into the global league tables,” said Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director - MENA & South Asia, QS (Quacquarelli Symonds).
QS Global University Rankings is one of two most sought after for educational institutes globally. Launched in 2004 in collaboration with Times Higher Education, the two parted ways in 2010. Since then both London-based QS Group and Times Higher Education come up with separate yearly rankings.
In total, 23 educational institutions from India have featured in the broader list of top 1,000, with nine in the top 500. Of 23, only four have managed to improve their ranks.