IIT Delhi students get nearly 1,000 offers in phase 1 of placement season

Students of received 925 job offers in the first phase of the virtual placement season which was held last month. The students geared up for their interviews in a digital mode with innovative and new patterns of interactions maximising the use of technology, according to the institute.

About 200 companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo and IQVIA offered over 250 jobs in IT, analytics, consulting etc to the graduating batch of 2020-21. International offers were also received from geographies spanning Japan, West Asia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

More than 20 selections for international profiles have been confirmed up to now. Many companies with multinational operations have offered domestic roles to students. These roles may be converted to international offers depending on the situation.

“Around 90 per cent students have bagged offers in their core,” said Anishya Madan, head, Office of Career Services,

Several companies are expected to recruit students in the second phase of the placement season, which will commence from the end of January. The process will continue till May.