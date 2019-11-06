IIT Kanpur to hold roadshows in US for global alliances, faculty hiring

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve global ranking through international collaborations and faculty recruitment, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) is planning to hold roadshows in major US cities and universities.

The institute is also looking to tap its alumni network in the US by holding events in the New York ad San Francisco areas, apart from sewing international alliances to facilitate research in new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), data sciences, and engineering in medicine.

“An IIT-K delegation is touring the US for about 10 days. We will visit five or six leading universities, including University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Berkeley; Rice University (Texas); and New York University,” institute director Abhay Karandikar told Business Standard.

“We are exploring alliance opportunities with US universities, apart from networking with our alumni. For example, Shankar Subramanian, our alumnus and professor in the University of California, San Diego, has kindly consented to help us in setting up our proposed Centre for Engineering in Medicine,” he informed.

Led by Karandikar, the IIT-K delegation will also comprise the deans of R&D, faculty, alumni and international relations.

“International rankings have many parameters and the roadshows to be organised in the US are part of the process to improve our score in internationalisation of the campus,” Karandikar said.

He added that the institute was looking to hire faculty in different streams and meetings would be held with students who were about to complete their PhD or post-doctoral fellowships. “If these students are thinking of relocating to India, we would apprise them as to what IIT-K has to offer in terms of faculty recruitment.”

In the latest QS 2020, IIT-K was 291st, slightly higher than 293 in the 2018 and 283rd in the 2019 editions. The institute recently completed 60 years of its existence.

Meanwhile, Karandikar said the institute would aim to sign MoUs for offering joint PhD degrees or at least joint PhD supervision. “This will allow our international collaborators to come and spend time on our campus.”

The institute has also approached the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and proposed setting up of a defence aerospace park in Kanpur, on land owned by the IIT-K near its campus. “We have already given a formal proposal to the state authorities.”

“Currently, we are firmly working on three projects of setting up of centres in engineering in medicine, data sciences/AI and centre for energy, which we think will be taken up within the next 12 months,” Karandikar informed.

IIT-K is also setting up a techno park to augment research in different streams, and a medical institute is on the cards.