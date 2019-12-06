IIT Kharagpur sees a record 1,000-plus placement offers in five days

With the final placement season having begun on a high note for the Indian Institutes of Technology, (KGP) has received more than 1000 job offers in a record five days.

A total of 144 companies visited IIT KGP between December 1 and 5, with the fifth day ending with more than 1,000 offers, including over 280 pre-placement offers (PPOs) and 19 from public sector units (PSUs). According to G P Raja Sekhar, chairman, career development centre (CDC) at and head, All IITs' Placement Committee (AIPC), this has been the fastest 1,000 offers till date and, in fact, a day ahead of last year.

Some of the top recruiters at IIT KPG include Honeywell, which made 36 offers followed by Exel with 25. Software giant and financial services major Barclays offered 24 and 20 offers, respectively.

With 144 companies visiting the campus to date, the average presence of companies per day stands at 28.

Marquee recruiters from across sectors such as software, hardware, consulting, core engineering, and banking and finance have hired from IIT KGP, the institute stated. So far, the company mix at the premier institute has been 60 per cent from software and analytics, 30 per cent from core sector and 10 per cent from banking and finance.

"We have a 20-member-strong student team managing placement right from interacting and inviting companies for placement, to conducting placement activities led by a group of faculty members, students and CDC officials. All the team members along with the staff of the Career Development Centre have been working relentlessly for the past one month to ensure the best experience for recruiters and students," added CDC Chairman.

International offers too have seen a significant jump at IIT KGP this year. Students bagged 41 international offers mainly from Japanese companies, as against 26 made in the last two years. Five Japanese companies, four US multinationals and one major player of Taiwan offered opportunities to students. This year international offers have grown exponentially over last year.

This year Japan led the international segment with five companies making 28 offers. led the international offers made by US companies with four, followed by one each by Uber and As many as nine offers came from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Phase=I of the placement will tentatively continue till December 11 while the second phase starts in the first week of January 2020 and lasts till mid-April that year.