Intellectual property filings up 20% at IIT Delhi, highest ever in a year

(IP) filings including patents and designs have seen a 20 per cent jump in 2019 at the (IIT) Delhi over the previous year.

At 150, has not only filed more IPs in 2019 over 2018 but also the highest ever in a year.

Both national and international patents have been filed by Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), an industry-interface organization at

According to Ramagopal Rao, director of IIT Delhi, the premier institute has also seen a four-fold rise in revenue from its IP licensing activities. "We hope to maintain the momentum and set benchmarks in the country. At the Institute, we have also initiated programs to foster increased student and faculty participation in deep technology start-ups that are backed by strong IP," Rao stated.

Some of the recently filed patents by FITT include those for novel wearable device to measure pulse pressure, bullet-proof clothing that enables transmission and reception of electronic signals, water based method to produce anti-coagulant agent Warfarin, process to produce fuel from e-waste, and redesigned elbow implant that reduces bone loss during implantation.

Anil Wali, managing director of FITT said that other examples of patent filings included production of liquid hydrocarbons from plastic waste, method to improve shelf-life of raw milk, method to improve 5G wireless communication in terms of uplink time synchronization and data rate as well as patent for a device to mitigate indoor air pollution, among other things.

Meanwhile, Wali also emphasized on FITT’s mission to be an effective outreach and interface platform to, inter alia, enable innovations, promote commercialization of science & technology and encourage research spin-offs.