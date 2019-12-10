JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

JNU fee hike row: HRD Ministry unlikely to interfere, won't issue directive
Business Standard

ISB takes 4th spot in Bloomberg BusinessWeek's Best Asia Pacific B-Schools

Bloomberg Businessweek ranked 131 B-schools around the world to find the best MBA programme. List is based on data compiled from over 9,000 students, 14,920 alumni and 2,860 corporate recruiters

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Indian School of Business

The Indian School of Business has been rated high in Bloomberg BusinessWeek's ranking of the Best Global Business Schools of 2019-20. ISB's post-graduate programme (PGP) in management has been ranked 4th in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bloomberg Businessweek ranked 131 business schools around the world to find the best programme to get an MBA. The list is based on the data compiled from more than 9,000 students, 14,920 alumni and 2,860 corporate recruiters, and compensation and job-placement data from each school.

The 2019-20 Best B-Schools results were broken down into four regions: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and the US. In addition to the overall ranking, schools are separately ranked on four component indexes- compensation, networking, learning, and entrepreneurship-providing students more ways to evaluate what shoos have to offer them, according to ISB.

"The Bloomberg Rankings certainly bring us a lot of joy. We are ranked 4 and are the only B-School listed from India. Moreover, we are ranked number 1 on the learning and networking parameter, and number 2 on entrepreneurship and number 5 in compensation in the Asia Pacific region, which talks a lot about the School's mettle and the strong alumni connect,"ISB dean Rajendra Srivastava said.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY