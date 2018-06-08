JEE Advanced 2018 results out on June 10; here's how to check your score

results: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 results is all set to be announced on June 10 by Indian Institute of Technology, The candidates who sat for the Paper I and Paper II examinations can check their all-India rankings and scores on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.



Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to stay the results of the 2018 JEE Advanced examination scheduled to be declared on June 10, saying the announcement of the results has all-India ramification. Justice Biren Vaishnav ordered that the results of the JEE (Advanced) for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology for 2018, will be “subject to further orders that may be passed on the next date”, said a PTI report.



The court also issued a notice to the organising chairman of the JEE (Advanced) at IIT Kanpur, and fixed the next hearing of the case on June 12.



The computer-based Paper I and Paper II examinations for the was conducted by on May 20. Around 233,000 students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination this year.



JEE Advanced 2018 examinations are a qualifier for securing admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). On May 29, JEE Advanced 2018 answer keys for Paper I and Paper II were released on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.



IIT Kanpur, this year, is the organizing institute for JEE Advanced 2018, which will announce the results on June 10. The results will comprise both all-India rankings and JEE scores. The IIT seats will be allotted on the basis of ranks mentioned in the on June 19.



A total of 11,279 seats are being offered in the IITs this year, reported Firstpost.



Admission to IITs are conducted in two stages. The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) first conducts Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). Thereafter, candidates who secure all-India rank up to 2,24,000 appear for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted by one of the IITs, said a TOI report.



Steps to check on June 10: