JEE Advanced 2021 exam to be held on July 3, says education minister

2021: Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister 'Nishank' on Thursday announced new dates for joint entrance exam (JEE) Advanced 2021. The entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for academic session 2021 will be held on July 3 this year. 2021 exams, originally meant to be conducted in May-end, had to be rescheduled in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

The 2021 examination will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

The minister further said that the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent aggregate requirement for Class 12 board exam has been relaxed for the convenience of students amid the pandemic.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

This year, the HRD ministry has also decided to allow the qualifying students of JEE Main 2020 who could not appear for the second stage of the examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced, likewise, is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for admission to the 23 IITs in the country. While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.