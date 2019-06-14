JEE Advanced Result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

Advanced Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will release Advanced 2019 result today. This year, a total of 173,000 students appeared for the Advanced 2019 examination. According to reports, the JEE Advanced Result is likely to be declared at 10 am on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The All India Rankings (AIR) of 2019 will be released along with the scoresheet.

Steps to check Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ' Result 2019' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2019 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out of the result.

Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Results of JEE Advanced 2019: Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR)

After the JEE Advanced 2019 result is declared, a category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available on

What candidates must know about JEE Advanced Result 2019

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 in two sittings. The JEE (Advanced) 2019 was conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2019. Candidates must note that qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

About JEE Advanced:

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission into the engineering programs of the prestigious IITs or the Indian Institutes of Technology. This exam is conducted by the 7 zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB). There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.