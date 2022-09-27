JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be declared today

-
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) will on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, declare the JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result as the fourth round of registrations after counselling concluded on Monday. Students, who participated in the counselling round, can check their results online, once declared, through jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The JEE CUP entrance is held for admissions into various colleges of Uttar Pradesh for polytechnic courses. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the counselling process or who wish to apply for a better seat, can register for the next round.
Candidates, who wish to withdraw their seats after today's result, can do the same from Wednesday, September 28. The vacant seats would then be allotted again to eligible candidates in the next rounds of counselling.
