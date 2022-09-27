JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be declared today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) will on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, declare the JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result as the fourth round of registrations after counselling concluded on Monday. Students, who participated in the counselling round, can check their results online, once declared, through jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEE CUP entrance is held for admissions into various colleges of for polytechnic courses. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the counselling process or who wish to apply for a better seat, can register for the next round.

JEECUP counselling 2022: Round 5 dates September 28: For qualified, non-qualified, and other state candidates and those not selected September 30: Last date to register September 28 to 30: Choice filling and locking your options October 1: Seat Allotment Result October 1 to 3: Document verification and fee deposition till 5 pm September 28 to October 3: Seat withdrawal

Candidates, who wish to withdraw their seats after today's result, can do the same from Wednesday, September 28. The vacant seats would then be allotted again to eligible candidates in the next rounds of counselling.