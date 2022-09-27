JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Second phase of UG admissions begins in DU; JNU to launch portal today
Business Standard

JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result to be declared today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) will declare the JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result today

Topics
Entrance Exams | College admission | Uttar Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

school, education, ngo, career, counselling

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) will on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, declare the JEE CUP Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result as the fourth round of registrations after counselling concluded on Monday. Students, who participated in the counselling round, can check their results online, once declared, through jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEE CUP entrance is held for admissions into various colleges of Uttar Pradesh for polytechnic courses. Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the counselling process or who wish to apply for a better seat, can register for the next round.

JEECUP counselling 2022: Round 5 dates

  1. September 28: For qualified, non-qualified, and other state candidates and those not selected
  2. September 30: Last date to register
  3. September 28 to 30: Choice filling and locking your options
  4. October 1: Seat Allotment Result
  5. October 1 to 3: Document verification and fee deposition till 5 pm
  6. September 28 to October 3: Seat withdrawal

Candidates, who wish to withdraw their seats after today's result, can do the same from Wednesday, September 28. The vacant seats would then be allotted again to eligible candidates in the next rounds of counselling.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 14:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY