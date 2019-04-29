JEE Main April 2019 result declared at jeemain.nic.in; check scores here

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main April 2019 result to be out tomorrow; here's how to check score
JEE Main 2019 to be held in two sessions, 950,000 to sit Phase-I tomorrow
JEE Advanced 2019 registration begins for foreign students; how to apply
JEE (Main) results announced, 15 students score 100 percentile
JEE Main 2019: NTA releases answer keys, check it on jeemain.nic.in
-
The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination Main Resutls 2019 (JEE Main) has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, i.e April 29.
The NTA conducted the JEE (Main) April 2019 examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) between 7th to 20th April, 2019 across the country.
According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the JEE Main April 2019 session exam. The application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin from May 3, 2019.
A total number of 9,58,618 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2019 April session.
Students can now check their results which will be available on the official website jeemain.nic.in. or click here for the direct link
Here are the steps to check JEE Main result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: In the given page, click on the 'JEE Main April 2019 NTA scores'
Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin, and
Step 4: Click on submit
For further help, candidates can check NTA’s website nta.ac.in for other exam-related information
According to NTA, the list of toppers have not been released as the agency is yet to resolve the ties in scores
Check category wise cut-off here
Cut-off for unreserved category - 89.75488
EW category - 78.2174
OBC - 74.31665
SC, ST and PwD - 54.0128, 44.3345 and 0.11371 respectively.
Note: Score card will not be dispatched via sms as candidates are advised to download their results from the JEE (Main) website