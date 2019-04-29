JUST IN
JEE Main April 2019 result declared at jeemain.nic.in; check scores here

The application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin from May 3, 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Examination, exam, exam notification
Representative Image

The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination Main Resutls 2019 (JEE Main) has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, i.e April 29.

The NTA conducted the JEE (Main) April 2019 examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) between 7th to 20th April, 2019 across the country.

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the JEE Main April 2019 session exam. The application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin from May 3, 2019.

A total number of 9,58,618 candidates were registered for JEE Main 2019 April session.

Students can now check their results which will be available on the official website jeemain.nic.in. or click here for the direct link

Chart

Here are the steps to check JEE Main result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: In the given page, click on the 'JEE Main April 2019 NTA scores'

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin, and

Step 4: Click on submit

For further help, candidates can check NTA’s website nta.ac.in for other exam-related information

According to NTA, the list of toppers have not been released as the agency is yet to resolve the ties in scores

Check category wise cut-off here

Cut-off for unreserved category - 89.75488

EW category - 78.2174

OBC - 74.31665

SC, ST and PwD - 54.0128, 44.3345 and 0.11371 respectively.

Note: Score card will not be dispatched via sms as candidates are advised to download their results from the JEE (Main) website
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 23:02 IST

