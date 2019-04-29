JEE Main April 2019 result declared at jeemain.nic.in; check scores here

The much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination Main Resutls 2019 (JEE Main) has been declared by the (NTA) on Monday, i.e April 29.

The conducted the JEE (Main) April 2019 examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) between 7th to 20th April, 2019 across the country.

According to the official information bulletin issued by NTA, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the April 2019 session exam. The application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin from May 3, 2019.

A total number of 9,58,618 candidates were registered for 2019 April session.

Students can now check their results which will be available on the official website or click here for the direct link

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: In the given page, click on the 'JEE Main April 2019 scores'

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and security pin, and

Step 4: Click on submit

For further help, candidates can check NTA’s website ac.in for other exam-related information

According to NTA, the list of toppers have not been released as the agency is yet to resolve the ties in scores

Check category wise cut-off here

Cut-off for unreserved category - 89.75488



EW category - 78.2174



OBC - 74.31665



SC, ST and PwD - 54.0128, 44.3345 and 0.11371 respectively.



Note: Score card will not be dispatched via sms as candidates are advised to download their results from the JEE (Main) website







