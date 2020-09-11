JEE Main result 2020 on jeemain.nta.nic.in today: All you need to know

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare JEE Main result 2020 today, according to medica reports. Candidates can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or jeemain.nic.in. Of the 858,000 candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam for entering engineering colleges, as many as 635,000 braved the threat of coronavirus and the difficulties imposed by restrictions due to the pandemic, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

How to check JEE Main result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter asked credentials like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Save the result once it appears on the screen

The 2020 examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, at various centres across the country. The official answer key for exams was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture colleges take admissions based on the JEE Main score. Along with the results, a cut-off will be released for JEE Advanced exam qualification. Once the result is declared, candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions. After the declaration of results, The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start JEE Main counselling. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.