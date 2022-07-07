JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results to be out soon: Here's how to check

The (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results on Friday. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

Once declared, candidates can then check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, it was reported that the would be announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NTA released the final answer key for the examination. All the candidates can download the JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022.

Here's how to check your JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results: Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results'. Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option. Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

After the result, NTA will not entertain any request for re-evaluation and scores secured by the candidates will be considered final.

Meanwhile, the NTA has also reopened the application window for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 exam, which is set to be conducted between July 21 and 30.

The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes such as IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities recognised by participating state governments.