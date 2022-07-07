JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results to be out soon: Here's how to check

-
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results on Friday. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).
Once declared, candidates can then check their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier, it was reported that the would be announced on Thursday.
On Wednesday, NTA released the final answer key for the examination. All the candidates can download the JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022.
After the result, NTA will not entertain any request for re-evaluation and scores secured by the candidates will be considered final.
Meanwhile, the NTA has also reopened the application window for the JEE Main Session 2 2022 exam, which is set to be conducted between July 21 and 30.
The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes such as IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities recognised by participating state governments.
