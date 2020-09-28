UPJEE result 2020: JEECUP to declare result today at jeecup.nic.in

-
JEECUP will declare the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) entrance examination result today. All the candidates who had participated in the UPJEE 2020 examination can check the result on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.
The details of the counselling process based on the UPJEE 2020 result will be released by tomorrow and JEECUP will begin the UPJEE Counselling process from Wednesday. JEECUP 2020 exam was conducted on September 12 and September 15.
How to check the JEECUP UPJEE result
Step 1: Visit the JEECUP official website - jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link to check the UPJEE 2020 result once it is activated.
Step 3: Enter the relevant log-in details and submit.
Step 4: The result will be displayed.
UP Joint Entrance Examination 2020:
JEECUP conducts exams for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP. This year the examination had to be postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
