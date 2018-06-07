Jharkhand board class 12th results 2018: Check your scores on jac.nic.in

(JAC) will declare the Jharkhand class 12th board results for Science and Commerce streams today, 7 June, around 12 noon, according to media reports. The results will be announced on the board's official website, jac.nic.in and also on In 2017, the board results in Jharkhand were announced on May 30.



To avoid frequent crashing of the official websites due to traffic overload, students can also visit these alternative links: examresults.net/jharkhand, results.nic.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com

The results were supposed to be declared earlier, according to media reports, but they got delayed. One reason for the delay could be that the exams were conducted later than the usual schedule. Firstpost reported that the result for class 12th Arts stream is likely to be announced in the third week of June.

This year, approximately 400,000 gave the examination for Jharkhand Intermediate Examination and 300,000 students appeared for Jharkhand Matric Exam and over. The exams were held across 1,490 centres around the country.

Here are the steps to check your results once declared:

1. Once the JAC class 12th results are declared, go to official website: www.jac.nic.in.

2. Click on the result link

3. Fill in your examination roll number and other credentials

4. Click on submit

5. View your result and download from download link

6. Take a printout for future reference





Students can also register and check their results via SMS.

SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO, and send it 56263