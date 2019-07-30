Jharkhand board releases PMECE Answer Key 2019: Check them here & download

Para Medical Exam Answer Key 2019: The Combined Entrance Competitive Board (JCECEB) released the Paramedical Entrance Competitive (PMECE) 2019 answer key on Tuesday on its official website at jceceb. gov.in. Students who appeared for JCECEB Para Medical Exam 2019 can now check the JCECEB PMECE Answer Key 2019 on the board’s website. The answer key includes four sets — A, B, C and D.

The JCECEB has also released the question papers of all four sets on its website. The board informed about the publication of JCECEB PMECE Answer Key 2019 through an official notification. The JCECEB Para Medical 2019 was held on July 27, 2019.

According to the JCECEB notification, question papers and answer keys for the Para Exam 2019 are uploaded under the ‘Downloads’ section on the website. The JCECEB Para Medical examination 2019 is held to seek admission to paramedical courses in Jharkhand.

After downloading the Jharkhand Para Medical Exam Answer Key 2019, the students will be able to check the correct answers to the questions asked in JCECEB Para Medical Exam 2019, estimate the marks they might score. If any answer is proved to be wrong in the JCECEB PMECE Answer Key 2019, then the students can report it to the board on their e-mail id at jceceboard@gmail.com.

How to check JCECEB PMECE Answer Key 2019

Go to the official website of JCECEB at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the ‘ Downloads ’ in the menu section

’ in the menu section Four separate links of the four sets of JCECEB PMECE Answer Key 2019 will appear

Click on ‘view’ tab to download the each answer key

Alternatively, you can view and download the four sets by clicking on their names below:

About JCECEB



Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) was established in 2001. The JCECEB conducts entrance exams for admission into various institutions in the state.