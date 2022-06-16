Jharkhand Board Results 2022: JAC 10th & 12th results are expected soon

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022: The wait is almost over for students of class 10th and 12th as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results.

The Jharkhand Board Result 2022 was expected to be declared on Wednesday. However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet.

JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh said the date will be announced soon.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com.

The JAC class 10 examinations took place between March 24 and April 20, 2022, and the JAC class 12 exams took place between March 24 and April 25, 2022.

Due to second wave of coronavirus in 2021, the exams were canceled and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. This time the board had conducted the exam following the guidelines.

Reports said Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time around. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th and 12th toppers before the evaluation process.