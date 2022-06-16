JUST IN
Jharkhand Board Results 2022: JAC 10th & 12th results are expected soon

JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh said Jharkhand board 10th and 12th results 2022 dates will be announced soon. The JAC class 10 and class 12 exams took place in March 2022.

BS Web Team 

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022: The wait is almost over for students of class 10th and 12th as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will soon declare the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results.

The Jharkhand Board Result 2022 was expected to be declared on Wednesday. However, no official announcement has been made by the board yet.

JAC Vice Chairman Vinod Singh said the date will be announced soon.

Once the results are out, candidates can check their results on the official website at jacresults.com.

The JAC class 10 examinations took place between March 24 and April 20, 2022, and the JAC class 12 exams took place between March 24 and April 25, 2022.

Due to second wave of coronavirus in 2021, the exams were canceled and students were passed on the basis of internal assessment. This time the board had conducted the exam following the guidelines.

Reports said Jharkhand Board may release the list of toppers this time around. The board had directed all the schools to release the list of 10th and 12th toppers before the evaluation process.

Here's how to check the JAC results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Click on 'Submit' and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

First Published: Thu, June 16 2022. 11:31 IST

