JIPMAT 2022 application date extended till June 15, exam on July 3

The (NTA) has decided to extend the application timeline for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 exam till June 15.

According to the notification, candidates who are yet to register for the Integrated Management Programme Entrance Test are advised to complete the application process by Wednesday 5 PM by logging onto the exam portal - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 10.05.2022 regarding the submission of the Online Application Form of Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2022, it is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of Online Application Form has been extended from 10 June 2022 to 15 June 2022," the notification stated.

As per the notice, candidates will now be able to submit their online application forms until 5PM while the application fee payment window will be open until 11:50 PM on the same day.

With this, the JIPMAT 2022 application correction window will start on June 17 and will be available until June 18. Candidates who have made any mistakes or errors while filling up the exam form can edit the same during this period.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam held by the NTA.

After the completion of the application process, NTA will release JIPMAT 2022 admit cards soon.

The entrance test is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022 in a computer-based test format and will be held between 3 PM and 5:30 PM.