JKBOSE 11th result 2019 out on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to check bi-annual marks

JKBOSE 11th class result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual Result 2019 for Bi-annual private students. The JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 was released on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE 11th Results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'results'
Step 3: A new page will appear. Fill up your required credentials
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th class result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
About JKBOSE:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.
Functions of BOSE
* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes
* Preparing and publishing results of examinations
* Granting diplomas and certificates
* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education
* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department