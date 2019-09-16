JKBOSE 11th result 2019 out on jkbose.ac.in: Steps to check bi-annual marks

JKBOSE 11th class result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary (JKBOSE) has declared JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual Result 2019 for Bi-annual private students. The JKBOSE 11th Results 2019 was released on the official website i.e. jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 11th Results 2019: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'results'

Step 3: A new page will appear. Fill up your required credentials

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your JKBOSE 11th class result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About JKBOSE:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Act, 1975.

Functions of BOSE

* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes

* Preparing and publishing results of examinations

* Granting diplomas and certificates

* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education

* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department