JKBOSE 12th Exam 2019 timetable released, check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Bi-Annual Exam Datesheet for Class 12 students from Jammu division and Kashmir division. The JKBOSE 12th Datesheet 2019 for Jammu area was released today on the official website of the board www.jkbose.ac.in.
The bi-annual examination timetable can be downloaded by the students online from the website. According to the datesheet, which has been published online, Class 12 examination will begin on July 6, 2019, and it will conclude on July 29, 2019.
Here is the date-wise time table for JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu division, bi-annual examination:
|
Day and Date
|Faculty of Science
|Faculty of Arts
|Faculty of Commerce
|Faculty of Home Science
|
Saturday, July 6, 2019
|
Geology, Biotechnology, Micorbiology, Biochemistry
|
Arabic, Sanskrit, Persian, Economics
|
Entrepreneurship, Economics
|
Human Development
|
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
General English
|
Friday, July 12, 2019
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Electronics
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management
|
Monday, July 15, 2019
|
Chemistry
|
Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration
|Business Mathematics, Public Administration
|NA
|
Thursday, July 18, 2019
|
Geography
|
Psychology, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Education
|
NA
|
Clothing for the family
|
Monday, July 22, 2019
|
Physics
|
Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Bhoti
|
Accountancy
|
Extension Education
|
Thursday, July 25, 2019
|
Biology (Botony & Zoology), Statistics
|
Political Science, Statistics
|
Business Studies
|
NA
|
Monday, July 29, 2019
|
Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|
Sociology, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|
NA
|
NA
