JKBOSE 12th Exam 2019 timetable released, check complete datesheet here

JKBOSE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released the Bi-Annual Exam Datesheet for Class 12 students from Jammu division and Kashmir division. The JKBOSE 12th Datesheet 2019 for Jammu area was released today on the official website of the board www.jkbose.ac.in.

The bi-annual examination timetable can be downloaded by the students online from the website. According to the datesheet, which has been published online, Class 12 examination will begin on July 6, 2019, and it will conclude on July 29, 2019.

Here is the date-wise time table for JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu division, bi-annual examination:

Day and Date

 Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Home Science

Saturday, July 6, 2019

Geology, Biotechnology, Micorbiology, Biochemistry

Arabic, Sanskrit, Persian, Economics

Entrepreneurship, Economics
Human Development

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

General English

General English

General English
General English

Friday, July 12, 2019



 Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Electronics Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management

Monday, July 15, 2019

Chemistry

Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration

 Business Mathematics, Public Administration NA

Thursday, July 18, 2019

Geography

Psychology, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Education

NA
Clothing for the family

Monday, July 22, 2019

Physics

Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Bhoti

Accountancy
Extension Education

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Biology (Botony & Zoology), Statistics

Political Science, Statistics

Business Studies
NA

Monday, July 29, 2019

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Sociology, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
NA
NA

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Sociology, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

NA
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 18:44 IST

