JKBOSE 12th Exam 2019 timetable released, check complete datesheet here

or Board of School has released the Bi-Annual Exam Datesheet for Class 12 students from Jammu division and Kashmir division. The 12th Datesheet 2019 for Jammu area was released today on the official website of the board www.jkbose.ac.in.

The bi-annual examination timetable can be downloaded by the students online from the website. According to the datesheet, which has been published online, Class 12 examination will begin on July 6, 2019, and it will conclude on July 29, 2019.

Here is the date-wise time table for Class 12 Jammu division, bi-annual examination:





Day and Date Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Home Science Saturday, July 6, 2019 Geology, Biotechnology, Micorbiology, Biochemistry Arabic, Sanskrit, Persian, Economics Entrepreneurship, Economics

Human Development Tuesday, July 9, 2019

General English General English

General English

General English Friday, July 12, 2019



Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Electronics Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management, English Literature Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Budhist Studies, Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Monday, July 15, 2019 Chemistry

Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration Business Mathematics, Public Administration NA Thursday, July 18, 2019

Geography

Psychology, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Education

NA

Clothing for the family Monday, July 22, 2019

Physics

Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Bhoti

Accountancy

Extension Education Thursday, July 25, 2019

Biology (Botony & Zoology), Statistics

Political Science, Statistics

Business Studies

NA Monday, July 29, 2019

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

Sociology, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

NA

NA

