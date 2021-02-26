JUST IN
JKBOSE 10th result 2020 on jkbose.ac.in: Get direct link to download result

JKBOSE class 10 result (Kashmir division): Students can check and download the result from JKBOSE's official website, jkbose.ac.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

JK Bose

JKBOSE 10th result: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Kashmir division. Students can check and download the result from JKBOSE's official website, jkbose.ac.inhttp://jkbose.ac.in.

Click here for direct link of JKBOSE 10th result 2020

Steps to check JKOBSE 10th result Kashmir division:

Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on "Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual 2020 - Kashmir Division" link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and view JKBOSE 10th result

Step 4: Download it for future reference

About JKBOSE:

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.

Functions of BOSE

* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes

* Preparing and publishing results of examinations

* Granting diplomas and certificates

* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education

* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department

First Published: Fri, February 26 2021. 09:38 IST

