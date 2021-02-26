JKBOSE 10th result 2020 on jkbose.ac.in: Get direct link to download result

-
JKBOSE 10th result: Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Kashmir division. Students can check and download the result from JKBOSE's official website, jkbose.ac.inhttp://jkbose.ac.in.
Click here for direct link of JKBOSE 10th result 2020
Steps to check JKOBSE 10th result Kashmir division:
Step 1: Visit the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on "Result for Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Annual 2020 - Kashmir Division" link
Step 3: Enter the roll number and view JKBOSE 10th result
Step 4: Download it for future reference
About JKBOSE:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975.
Functions of BOSE
* Conducting public examinations of secondary and higher secondary Classes
* Preparing and publishing results of examinations
* Granting diplomas and certificates
* Prescribing courses of instruction, scheme of studies, prepare syllabi, curriculum and textbooks for the School Education as per National Policy on Education
* Printing and supplying textbooks to the School Education Department
