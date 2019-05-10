JMI 2019 admit cards to be released today: Here's all you need to know

Admits cards for will be available online from May 10 to May 15. Online admission forms for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Archaeology (BArch) courses at the university were available from February 25, 2019 to March 30, 2019. Admission forms for all other courses were available from March 14, 2019 to April 12, 2019.

Some points to note:

(i) Information on 2019 admit card status shall be provided to candidates their registered mobile numbers through SMS or on the admission web portal.

(ii) Once the admit card is available, a candidate can print it by logging into the Admission Portal link: www.jmicoe.in

(iii) After printing the admit card, a candidate is required to paste his/her self-attested passport size recent colored photograph in the space provided.

Candidates should follow the printed instructions on admit card.

(iv) The candidates are required to bring valid ID card at the time of entrance test.

2019 Entrance examination syllabi

The syllabi for Entrance Tests along with the structure of the question paper and other necessary details including marks breakup, important instructions etc. can be downloaded from Jamia’s website (http:// ac.in/entrancetestsyllabi or www.jmicoe.in).

The academic session for the courses will start from August 1.

Jamia Millia Islamia, a Public Central University, was established in 1920, originally at Aligarh in United Provinces which in 1925 initially moved to Karol Bagh, Delhi and later built in Jamia Nagar. In 1988, it became a Central University by an Act of Parliament.