NTA to release JNUEE and CEEB admit card 2019 today: steps to download

The NTA today will release the admit cards for JNUEE and CEEB 2019 on ntajnu.nic.in today. The exams will be conducted on May 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2019

Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
Admit cards for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) and CEEB 2019 examination will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website ntajnu.nic.in today.

Candidates who want to appear for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology will need to download the cards for entry into examination halls.

The JNUEE 2019 and CEEB 2019 exams will be conducted on May 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2019. The three-hour long exam will be conducted in two shifts - morning shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the second shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Both the examinations will be computer-based and will comprise of multiple choice question.

Steps to download JNUEE and CEEB admit card 2019:

1. Visit nta.ac.in, the official site of NTA.

2. Click on any of the links - JNUEE admit card or CEEB 2019 admit card.

3. Enter login credentials and submit

4. Download the admit card

NTA holds the JNUEE exam every year for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the Jawaharlal Nehru University. CEEB is conducted for admission to Biotechnology courses in 54 participating universities.
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 08:03 IST

