Information Technology, analytics, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies led campus hirings at the on Monday, the third and last day of placement season at the premier engineering colleges.

IIT Roorkee saw recruitments by Citi Bank, Cisco, Fractal Analytics, GE, Math Works, Mercari, OYO Rooms, Paytm, and Razorpay. had prominent recruiters like Caterpillar, Taiwan Semiconductors, HSBC, Mastercard, Citi, and Paytm.

Most campuses reported an increase in recruitments compared to last year. As many as 79 companies made 503 offers at IIT Roorkee, compared to 419 offers last year.

Of these, Citicorp Services India Pvt. Ltd. made maximum eight offers and six pre-placement offers (PPOs), taking the tally up to 14 offers. Eaton, Headout, Roposo, Sapient, and Tesco were among the other companies that visited IIT Roorkee.

saw 18 companies make over 70 offers on the third day. At Kanpur, 100 companies made nearly 450 offers in three days--significantly higher than last year.

"Last year we were at around 380 offers at this time. Things are looking very positive this year. Core companies have been coming in large numbers this year, followed by other sectors," said Syam Nair, chairman of Students Placement Office,

Details of hirings at on Monday are awaited, but there were 390 offers by nearly 80 companies over the weekend. Day 1 witnessed 35 companies making 183 offers. The second day of placements saw 210 candidates being recruited by 44 companies. As many as 72 of these offers were from the core engineering sector, of which eight were international offers given by Murata and Sysmex companies from Japan.

On the first day at IIT Bombay, for the domestic roles, highest numbers of offers were made by Microsoft, Qualcomm, BCG, Strategy & Cairn while the maximum international offers were made by NEC Japan, Microsoft, Optiver, Rubrik, Cohesity & Uber. First time recruiters for day 1 were Cohesity, LEK Consulting and few more. Amongst the sectors, prominent hiring was done by core engineering, IT/Software, Finance and Consulting. expects more PSUs to participate during the rest of the placement season.

Top recruiters on day two of final placements at included were Intel (19 offers), Eaton (9 offers) and Exxon (8 offers) in core sector, apart from Hitachi (15 offers), Oracle (14 offers), Samsung R&D Institute India (13 offers) and Sap Labs (12 offers). Some of the notable first time visiting companies at IIT Bombay were Exxon, Honda and Oneplus.