K-SET 2020 to be held on June 21; registration deadline extended

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) which was postponed earlier amid lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, has a new date now. The K-SET examination will be held on June 21. The original registration deadline for the examination, held for the recruitment of Assistant Professors, was March 6.

However, with a new examination date, candidates who wish to appear for the K-SET examination can apply again by paying an extra fee of Rs 250. Deadline for submitting application online with a late fee is May 25. Candidates can visit this website and apply for the K-SET examination: http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/

K-SET will be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across Karnataka. The exam will comprise two papers. These papers will have multiple-choice questions and the first paper will consist of 50 compulsory questions, each carrying two marks. The paper will be aimed at testing the candidate's reasoning ability, comprehension and general awareness. The second paper shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks and the paper will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.