Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam begins today, over 700,000 students appearing

Writing on Twitter, the minister said that the education department had made preparations for the board exams.On the day of the exam, it has been reported that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) will also provide students free bus service to take them from their homes to the exam centres. Students can use the free service by presenting their exam hall ticket or the Karnataka PUC Admission Ticket. What is the Karnataka PUC exam? Karnataka pre-university course (PUC) is the name given to higher secondary education in Karnataka. The course spans two years, with Class 11 as the first year and Class 12 as the second. Students must pass the second PUC Board Exam to be admitted to a higher education institution. The board exams for students in the first and second PUC are administered by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, in affiliated colleges and schools throughout the state. Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam: Guidelines • Students taking the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the board exams begin. • Students must carry the hall tickets for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam. • Candidates should note that they are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam room, including smart watches, Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, and calculators. • It is recommended that candidates bring their stationery with them because borrowing it inside the exam room is not allowed. • Students will read the question paper for another 15 minutes.
