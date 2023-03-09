Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam begins today, over 700,000 students appearing

The 2nd PUC 2023 exam is being held today, March 9, 2023, under the School Examination and Assessment Board. Some 126,195 students have registered for the 2nd PUC Exam in 2023, according to reports. The board will administer the exams until March 29, 2023. It is recommended that candidates taking the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exam bring their class 12 admit card to the exam centre.

BC Nagesh, the minister of in Karnataka, wished the students success in their board exams. Writing on Twitter, the minister said that the department had made preparations for the board exams.

On the day of the exam, it has been reported that the Bangalore Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) will also provide students free bus service to take them from their homes to the exam centres. Students can use the free service by presenting their exam hall ticket or the Karnataka PUC Admission Ticket.

Karnataka pre-university course (PUC) is the name given to higher secondary in Karnataka. The course spans two years, with Class 11 as the first year and Class 12 as the second. Students must pass the second PUC Board Exam to be admitted to a higher education institution. The board exams for students in the first and second PUC are administered by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, in affiliated colleges and schools throughout the state.

• Students taking the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the board exams begin.

• Students must carry the hall tickets for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam.

• Candidates should note that they are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam room, including smart watches, Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, and calculators.

• It is recommended that candidates bring their stationery with them because borrowing it inside the exam room is not allowed.

• Students will read the question paper for another 15 minutes.