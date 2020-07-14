JUST IN
CBSE class 12 result: Students scoring over 95% marks double in a year
Business Standard

Karnataka PUC result 2020 to be declared shortly: Here's how to check marks

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, will declare Karnataka PUC 2nd result, 2020. Check your results on its official website--karresults.nic.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

exam results
Photo: Shutterstock

Karnataka PUC result 2020: The results of Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or PU-II class 12 exams will be announced today at 11:30 am. A total of 595,000 students who had appeared in the Karnataka class 12 exams will get their results through the website- karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC 2nd exam was affected due to coronavirus pandemic. The only remaining paper (English) which was originally scheduled to be held on Mach 23, was conducted on June 18.

Second PUC examination results will be announced at 11:30 am. After 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website www.karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or click here

Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2020' tab on the given page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download your results

Here's how you can check your Karnataka PUC supplementary results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or click here

Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018' tab on the given page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download your results
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 09:58 IST

