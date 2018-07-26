JUST IN
Loss of a year in school is a lesser evil, say states & educationists
Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 declared, here's how to check

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has declared the 2nd Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result, 2018. Check your results on its official website--karresults.nic.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The results for pre-university 2nd supplementary examination conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has been declared on July 26, 2018 on its official website -- karresults.nic.in

Candidates who appeared for the examination held from June 29, 2018 to July 10, 2018, can now check their results by clicking here.

The Pre-University Examination Board completed the evaluation for the supplementary exams on July 18, 2018, as reported by Times of India.

Here's how you can check your Karnataka PUC supplementary results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or click here

Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018' tab on the given page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 4: Enter 'Submit'

Step 5: Download your results


According to a report by The Indian Express, 68 PU colleges have secured 100% pass record in 2018. This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 67.11% with boys scoring at 52.3%
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 15:52 IST

