Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018 declared, here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka PUC result 2018 declared; steps to check marks, toppers' list
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 out; check at kseeb.kar.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC toppers 2018: Mysuru's Yasha, Bengaluru's Sudarshan get 100%
CBSE declares NEET 2018 result on cbseresults.nic.in; check scores here
CBSE 12th result 2018: 91,800 get compartment; what they must do now
The results for pre-university 2nd supplementary examination conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has been declared on July 26, 2018 on its official website -- karresults.nic.in
Candidates who appeared for the examination held from June 29, 2018 to July 10, 2018, can now check their results by clicking here.
The Pre-University Examination Board completed the evaluation for the supplementary exams on July 18, 2018, as reported by Times of India.
Here's how you can check your Karnataka PUC supplementary results 2018:
Step 1: Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or click here
Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2018' tab on the given page.
Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.
Step 4: Enter 'Submit'
Step 5: Download your results
According to a report by The Indian Express, 68 PU colleges have secured 100% pass record in 2018. This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 67.11% with boys scoring at 52.3%