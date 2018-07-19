Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 out; check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

2018: Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the 2018 on its official website karresults.nic.in on Thursday. The exams were held from June 21 to June 28. Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 or class 10 exam concluded on April 6 and its results were declared on May 7. The overall pass percentage in this year's SSLC exam is 71.93%. Last year the pass percentage was 67.87%.

The results will also be sent to the students who have passed the exam, via SMS today. The result will be made available to students at schools on July 20, reports TOI.

Here is how to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination results 2018:

Go to the official website kar.nic.in

Click on the notification for 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results'

Enter your registration number and click on 'submit'.