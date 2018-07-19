Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 out; check at kseeb.kar.nic.in

JUST IN
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 on its official website karresults.nic.in on Thursday. The exams were held from June 21 to June 28. Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam 2018 or class 10 exam concluded on April 6 and its results were declared on May 7. The overall pass percentage in this year's SSLC exam is 71.93%. Last year the pass percentage was 67.87%.

Here is how to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary examination results 2018:

  • Go to the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 outClick on the notification for 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results'

  • Enter your registration number and click on 'submit'.

  • Download your score card and take a print out for further reference
First Published: Thu, July 19 2018. 20:34 IST

