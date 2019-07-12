Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: Date, steps to get marks and more

SSLC supplementary result: The Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce SSLC supplementary result 2019 on July 20. According to reports, KSEEB has completed the evaluation of answer sheets of the SSLC supplementary examination. However, there has been no official announcement on KSEEB's official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. According to an English daily, Sumangala V, director of the SSLC Board, said that the dates to declare the SSLC supplementary results have still not been decided.

Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC supplementary result will be available on the official website of the - kseeb.kar.nic.in and on the results portal of Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result

1. Visit official website of the Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2019' link

3. Enter your roll number and click on submit button

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your SSLC supplementary result and take a print out of the same.