Karnataka UGCET allotment result 2019 to be declared today: Know details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to announce Karnataka UGCET Allotment Result today. According to a notification by KEA, the allotment process is going on and the result would be announced soon. Candidates who have been waiting to check their selection status for UGCET 2019 will be able to do so online on the website kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can also check UGCET Counselling Results 2019 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

So far, KEA has announced two rounds of allotment results for UGCET Exam 2019.

Steps to check Karnataka UGET Allotment Results 2019

Step 1: Visit official website www.kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UGCET 2019 Special Round Allotment Result

Step 3: Type in the information and details asked on the page, if any

Step 4: Check allotment status

About KEA

Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the minister of of Karnataka.

About CET

The Karnataka government established Common Entrance Test cell in 1994. The purpose was to test eligibility for admission to professional courses in medical, dental, Indian systems of Medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering / Architecture courses, Farm Science i.e, B.sc. (Agriculture), B.sc. (Sericulture), B.sc (Horticultue), B.sc(Forestry), B.sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc.(Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science & Tech), B.Sc. (Agri-Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D Courses.