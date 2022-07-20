KCET Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister
Same conspirators behind sex CD row and Karnataka contractor death: BJP MLA
Congress will lose in Karnataka due to anti-RSS propaganda, says CM Bommai
Karnataka PUC supplementary exam dates announced; check details here
Central agencies looking into hoax bomb threat: Karnataka Home Minister
-
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce results of KCET exams 2022 on its official website soon. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result will be declared by tomorrow, July 21, multiple reports have said.
Once declared, candidates would be able to check their results on the official website of the KEA, at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
This should be noted that the KEA has not made any official announcement regarding the KCET results date and time yet.
The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only in online mode and no physical copies will be sent to the candidates who appeared for the exams.
The KCET is held every year for candidates seeking admission into various engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in Karnataka state colleges. This year, the Karnataka exam authority conducted the KCET exam from June 16 to 18.
This should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will be announced only after CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are declared.
Here's how you can check your KCET 2022 Results:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor