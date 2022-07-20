KCET Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

The Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce results of KCET exams 2022 on its official website soon. The Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 result will be declared by tomorrow, July 21, multiple reports have said.

Once declared, candidates would be able to check their results on the official website of the KEA, at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline. .gov.in.

This should be noted that the KEA has not made any official announcement regarding the KCET results date and time yet.

The KEA will announce the KCET result 2022 only in online mode and no physical copies will be sent to the candidates who appeared for the exams.

The KCET is held every year for candidates seeking admission into various engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary and other technical courses in Karnataka state colleges. This year, the Karnataka exam authority conducted the KCET exam from June 16 to 18.

This should be noted that the KCET 2022 results will be announced only after CBSE Class 12 Term 2 and ICSE Board Results are declared.

Here's how you can check your KCET 2022 Results: