KEAM Rank List 2019 to be released today: Know allotment criteria in Kerala

KEAM Rank List 2019: Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala is expected to release Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam 2019 rank list today. result was declared on May 21, 2019. The will be uploaded on the official website cee-kerala.org and Candidates who have qualified the entrance and uploaded the required qualifying examination details will be able to download the Rank list of online.

How is KEAM rank list prepared

KEAM 2019 rank-list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam and the weightage of the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination.

Until the previous year, the engineering and pharmacy rank lists were published by the third week of June. Last year the KEAM 2019 rank list was published on June 20.

Validity of the KEAM rank lists published by the CEE:

— Engineering Rank list will be valid till August 15, 2019

— Architecture Rank list will be valid till August 15, 2019

— Rank list of MBBS/BDS courses will be valid till August 31, 2019

— Rank lists for BHMS/BSMS/BUMS/Agriculture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries will be valid till October 31, 2019

— Ayurveda Rank list will be valid till October 31, 2019

— Rank list for B.Pharm courses will be valid till August 15, 2019

What is the allotment process, once KEAM reult is declared?

The Centralised Allotment Process will be done through the Single Window System (SWS) to give allotments to the various courses and colleges under the Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical streams in the State, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEC) Kerala will publish the separate rank lists for



1) Engineering Courses

2) Architecture Course

3) MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

4) Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

5) BAMS Course

6) B Pharm Course