JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

UGC NET 2020 exam begins today: Know rules, marking scheme, and more
Business Standard

KEAM Rank List 2020 published on cee.kerala.gov.in: All you need to know

Kerala has released KEAM rank list 2020. Know the validity of the KEAM rank lists, criteria of allotment and other details

Topics
KEAM | Kerala result | Education in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

students, education, college, entrance, university, admission, books

KEAM Rank List 2020: Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam 2020 rank list. The KEAM rank list 2020 has been uploaded on the official website cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the KEAM 2020 entrance and uploaded the required qualifying examination details can download the Rank list of KEAM 2020 online. Candidates listed KEAM 2020 rank list will be eligible to participate in counselling and seat allotment process.

KEAM 2020 Rank List: Steps to check rank list

Step 1: Go the official website of KEAM 2020

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ tab

Step 5: The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

How is KEAM rank list prepared

KEAM 2020 rank-list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam and the weightage of the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination. The ratio is of 50:50, which means that the equal weightage is being given to both the scores.

What is the allotment process, once KEAM reult is declared?

The Centralised Allotment Process will be done through the Single Window System (SWS) to give allotments to the various courses and colleges under the Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical streams in the State, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEC) Kerala will publish the separate rank lists for

1) Engineering Courses

2) Architecture Course

3) MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

4) Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

5) BAMS Course

6) B Pharm Course

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 24 2020. 12:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY