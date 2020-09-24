KEAM Rank List 2020 published on cee.kerala.gov.in: All you need to know

Rank List 2020: Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam 2020 rank list. The rank list 2020 has been uploaded on the official website cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the 2020 entrance and uploaded the required qualifying examination details can download the Rank list of KEAM 2020 online. Candidates listed KEAM 2020 rank list will be eligible to participate in counselling and seat allotment process.

KEAM 2020 Rank List: Steps to check rank list

Step 1: Go the official website of KEAM 2020

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: Click on ‘Login’ tab

Step 5: The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

How is KEAM rank list prepared

KEAM 2020 rank-list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam and the weightage of the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination. The ratio is of 50:50, which means that the equal weightage is being given to both the scores.

What is the allotment process, once KEAM reult is declared?

The Centralised Allotment Process will be done through the Single Window System (SWS) to give allotments to the various courses and colleges under the Engineering/ Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical streams in the State, based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the rank list prepared by the CEE, Kerala.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEC) Kerala will publish the separate rank lists for

1) Engineering Courses

2) Architecture Course

3) MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BSMS/BUMS

4) Agriculture, Veterinary, Forestry and Fisheries

5) BAMS Course

6) B Pharm Course